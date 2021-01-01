NEWS Olivia Rodrigo reclaims Official Chart double Newsdesk Share with :





Olivia Rodrigo reclaims the Official Chart double as Sour returns to Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart for a third week, and Good 4 U extends its reign at the top of the Official Singles Chart to five weeks.



Good 4 U notched up 73,000 chart sales – including 8.8 million streams – to claim a fifth week at the summit. It makes the track the longest-reigning rock-influenced Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart in 25 years, since British band Babylon Zoo’s Spaceman in 1996.



Meanwhile, Sour continues to be a powerhouse on streaming, with 91% of its chart sales this week coming from streams.



Official Singles Chart



KSI scores the highest new entry of the week – and highest charting headline single to date - with Holiday at Number 2, matching the peak of his Anne-Marie/Digital Farm Animals collaboration Don’t Play.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Mimi Webb’s Good Without lifts one place to a new peak at 8, and Italian rock band Måneskin continue their incredible run of form following their Eurovision win. I Wanna Be Your Slave climbs one to a new high at 6, while their cover of Beggin’ zooms 63 places to 10 after going viral on TikTok.



Other climbers this week include Calvin Harris’s By Your Side ft. Tom Grennan, up two to Number 11, and Anne-Marie and Niall Horan’s Our Song, up five spots to Number 13.



Further down, Becky Hill & David Guetta’s Remember opens at Number 22, earning Becky her 12th Top 40 hit and Guetta his 41st. Transparent Soul by Willow climbs five to Number 28, and as England sail through to the next round of Euro 2020, 3 Lions by Baddiel, Skinner & Lightning Seeds holds in the Top 40 at 34.



Finally, Mabel’s new single Let Them Know is new at Number 38, securing the British star her 10th Top 40 single.



Official Albums Chart



Last week’s Number 1 Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds drops to Number 2, with 79% of its total made up of physical sales.



Longtime collaborators Nick Cave & Warren Ellis debut at Number 3 with Carnage, their first full-length studio album as a duo, and this week’s best-seller on vinyl. Previously the pair earned six Top 10 albums with Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, and 17 total Top 40 collections across Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and side project Grinderman.



BRITs Rising Star winner Griff also lands straight in this week’s Top 5 with her debut mixtape One Foot In Front Of The Other at Number 4, the most popular digital download of the week. Elsewhere in the Top 10, Kittitian-British musician Joan Armatrading earns her first UK Top 10 album for 30 years with Consequences at Number 10 – her 16th Top 40 collection.



Further down, German heavy metal outfit Helloween earn their third Top 40 entry on the Official Albums Chart with their self-titled studio album at 24, and finally Peace Or Love by Norwegian folk-pop duo Kings Of Convenience debuts at Number 26 – their first UK Top 40 album.