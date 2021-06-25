Ed Sheeran makes music for himself - not his fans

Ed Sheeran has admitted he makes music for himself rather than his fans.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker - who dropped new single 'Bad Habits' today (25.06.21) - has opened up about his outlook on songwriting, and how he strives to create music he "wants to listen to".

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, he said: "I've always tried to make records that I want to listen to.

"But people always say, 'Do you make music for your fan base?' And I go, 'No.' If I made music for my fan base, I wouldn't be happy. I'd be making music to appease someone else.

"The reason I create music and play music is essentially to make myself happy. I feel like that's why anyone creates."

The 39-year-old star urged artists to "do you" and explained how that outlook has inspired his latest track and upcoming fifth studio album.

He added: "If you're like, what's the quote, 'There's no key to success, but the key to failure is trying to please everyone.'

"So just do you. And so for me, I was like, 'What do I want to hear in the summer?'

"And this is exactly... I want to go to Ocean Beach in Ibiza and stand on the table and pour vodka over myself.

"Not as a... I'd have to ask my mum to look after [my daughter] Lyra, but… We'll just wheel her in. Just have her there."

Meanwhile, Ed noted how much having a break from music for 18 months has helped him rediscover the excitement of his early years.

He added: "I feel like I'm a new artist starting again. And I feel like hearing a record on the radio is going to give me such joy, rather than be like expected.

"It was getting to a point where I'd get in a car in London and turn on the radio. It would be a song. I'd be like 'psh, of course'.

"And I never want to be like that again because that is not where you're at when you start off music."

