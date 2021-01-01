Tom DeLonge sends love to Mark Hoppus after cancer diagnosis

Rocker Tom DeLonge has taken to social media to voice his love and support for former Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus, who is battling cancer.

DeLonge left the band in 2015, but remains friends with Hoppus.

"I too, have been aware of @markhoppus's cancer diagnosis for awhile now," DeLonge tweeted shortly after his pal's health crisis was made public. "And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart."

He added the hashtag, "#WeHaveHisBack".

Hoppus, bassist and singer for the All the Small Things hitmakers, announced he has cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments in a statement via social media on Wednesday afternoon.

Fellow bandmate Travis Barker was first to share his love for his colleague, telling E! Online, "Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon."

U.S. TV presenter Carson Daly, who got to know Hoppus while hosting MTV's Total Request Live, also shared a message of support, writing online, "Love you bro. You got this (sic)."