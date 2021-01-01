Tame Impala apologise for scrapping several locations on rescheduled U.S. tour

Tame Impala have apologised to fans after having to exclude some locations on their rescheduled tour.

The Covid-19 pandemic meant the touring incarnation of Kevin Parker's music project, comprised of Australian multi-instrumentalist Parker, Dominic Simper, Jay Watson, Cam Avery, and Julien Barbagallo were forced to cut short their run of gigs in America in March 2020, and on Wednesday they announced the new locations and dates for their The Slow Rush U.S. headline tour.

They will now be touring the album in the U.S. from September 2021, including newly-announced shows at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl amphitheatre alongside Perfume Genius.

However, some fans were left unhappy, as several of the original cancelled locations were left off the new jaunt - leading the stars to issue an apology. Ticketholders will be issued refunds.

"The excitement for some is a huge disappointment for others," the Let It Happen hitmakers said in a statement posted on social media. "Due to changes in dates of festivals we had to work around, continued travel restrictions and quarantines in Australia, sharing venues with sporting events as well as other musical acts all rescheduling at the same time, this made some shows impossible to do this year.

"We apologize to all those fans who may have missed out, and realize how frustrating it is after waiting for so long. We will do our best to make it up in the future, we're still working on 2022. There will be enough Rushium for everyone," they concluded, referring to the fake pharmaceutical product the band are using to promote the tour.