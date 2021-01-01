Winston Marshall quits Mumford and Sons

Winston Marshall is leaving Mumford & Sons.

The 33-year-old musician has announced that he will leave the folk rock band after 14 years as he was embroiled in controversy earlier this year for praising a book by right-wing journalist Andy Ngo.

Winston posted a lengthy message on Medium where he recalled his time with the 'I Will Wait' band – which also consists of Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane - and said that it had been "no easy decision" to leave.

The banjoist wrote: "I loved those first tours. Bouncing off a sweaty stage in an Edinburgh catacomb we then had to get to a gig in Camden by lunch the next day.

"We couldn't fit all four of us and Ted's double-bass into the VW Polo. I think it was Ben who drew the short-straw and had to follow by train with his keyboard. I remember blitzing it down the M6 through the night, the lads asleep beside me.

"We made it but my voice sadly didn't, completely shot by exhaustion, I had to mime my harmonies. Being in Mumford & Sons was exhilarating."

Winston admits that the Twitter storm contributed to his decision to leave the group, after previously revealing that he would be taking a break.

He wrote: "From odysseys through the Scottish Islands to headling Glastonbury, from The Betsy Trotwood to Madison Square Garden. We've done it all.

"What a blessing it was to be so close to such talent as those three lads. I will look back at it all with immense pride and love. However, after much reflection and consideration, I have decided it is time to move on.

"This is a difficult decision first brought about by an unintentional Twitter storm."