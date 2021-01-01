Justin Timberlake voices support for Britney Spears following conservatorship hearing

Justin Timberlake publicly voiced his support for his ex Britney Spears on social media after she spoke out about her conservatorship at a hearing on Wednesday.



The pop superstar publicly called for the end of her "abusive" conservatorship, which she has been under since her breakdown in 2008, for the first time as she appeared in Los Angeles County Superior Court via Zoom.



During proceedings she alleged that her father Jamie Spears and her other conservators have stopped her from getting a contraceptive device removed so she can have children with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.



Following the hearing, Timberlake took to Twitter to voice his support for Britney, who he dated between 1999 and 2002.



"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was... what's happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body," he tweeted. "No one should EVER be held against their will... or ever have to ask permission to access everything they've worked so hard for. Jess (wife Jessica Biel) and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."



Earlier this year, following the broadcast of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, Timberlake issued an apology on social media for the way he treated Britney in the press following their split.



Many celebrities took to social media to pledge their support for the Toxic singer, including Khloe Kardashian, Mariah Carey, Andy Cohen, Brandy, Jameela Jamil, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Rosie O'Donnell.



Singer Halsey tweeted, "Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.



"Additionally, f**k anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person's reproductive health. #FreeBritney."