Fantasia Barrino's baby girl discharged from hospital

Singer Fantasia Barrino is celebrating after her newborn daughter was discharged from the hospital following a month-long stay in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).



The former American Idol star and her husband, Kendall Taylor, welcomed Keziah on 23 May, and the new mother subsequently admitted the tot had arrived "a little too early", although she insisted her baby girl was a "fighter".



On Tuesday, almost a month after Keziah's birth, Fantasia revealed she had finally been allowed to go home.



Sharing a photo of her child wearing a white romper and matching booties on Instagram, Fantasia wrote, "Welcome Home @keziahlondontaylor."



She also posted a snap of the lawn decorations her family had installed at her house to welcome her daughter home.



"Thank You So Much for making me Cry Lol (laugh out loud)!!!," she added on her Instagram Story timeline. "My Baby Deserved it because (she) kicked the NICU BUTT (sic)."



Keziah is Fantasia's third child - she is also mum to nine-year-old Dallas and 19-year-old Zion from previous relationships, and stepmother to Kendall's son Treyshaun.



The couple wed in 2015.