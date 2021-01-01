Britney Spears speaks out against 'abusive' conservatorship during hearing

Britney Spears publicly called for the end of her "abusive" conservatorship for the first time during a court hearing on Wednesday.



The pop superstar spoke out against against her father, Jamie Spears, who was appointed co-conservator of her personal and professional affairs in 2008, in the wake of Britney's infamous breakdown.



He temporary relinquished his control over his daughter's personal business in 2019, due to health issues, with Jodi Montgomery stepping in to take charge, although Jamie remained involved in business matters.



During the Los Angeles County Superior Court hearing, Montgomery's attorney requested the court proceedings remain under wraps to protect the singer's privacy and that of her two children, but Britney, appearing via Zoom, interrupted and asked for everything to be laid bare.



Reading from a prepared statement, the Toxic hitmaker told Judge Brenda Penny, "I just want my life back. And it's been 13 years. And it's enough. It's been a long time since I've owned my money. And it's my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested."



In her speech, Britney alleged she was given no choice but to perform on a 2018 tour, claimed she was put on lithium after pulling out of another Las Vegas residency, and said she would "honestly like to sue my family."



The star admitted she had put on a positive front for fans for years, but inside, she was desperate to be freed from the conservatorship and her father's control.



"I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy," she shared. "(I thought), 'If I said that enough, maybe I'd become happy...' I'm in shock. I'm traumatised... I am not happy, I can't sleep. I'm so angry, it's insane. And I'm depressed."



She then made clear her hopes for the future, declaring: "It's my wish and my dream for this to end."



Britney, who is dating actor Sam Asghari, expressed her desire to end the conservatorship so she could live out her dreams to settle down and expand her family.



"I'm not able to get married or have a baby, I have a IUD (Intrauterine Device) inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have any more children," she claimed.



Her comments emerge a day after a report in The New York Times revealed Britney had been quietly trying to end her conservatorship for years after objecting to the amount of control her father has over her life, according to previously-sealed court papers.