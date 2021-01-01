NEWS Beabadoobee: 'I used to be so protective of my music' Newsdesk Share with :





beabadoobee joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss her new song “Cologne” and new EP ‘Our Extended Play'.



She tells Zane why working with The 1975’s Matty Healy was “the most wholesome experience”, how she’s grown as an artist during lockdown, looking forward to playing shows, and more.



beabadoobee On Working With The 1975’s Matty Healy On “Cologne”…

I think it was mostly the fact that we had to create music. I never really planned to release anything in between 'Fake it Flowers' and the next record, but we had all this time because of lockdown and me and Matty always wanted to work together. So it was just like a perfect coincidence. It was in all honesty the most wholesome experience I've ever had with music. It was almost like we were living together and it felt like family. It felt like we've been living together and we've known each other for ages. And we just clicked musically and in our friendships. We get along and my band was living in the studio with them and with Matthew and George and my engineer, Joseph, in Oxford on this farm. And it was just so pretty, there's so many animals, so many dogs.



beabadoobee On How She’s Grown As An Artist During Lockdown...

I just can't wait to get to see everyone and it'll be really fun. This lockdown has definitely made me realise a lot of things... I'm a very independent person…. To be comfortable in my own surroundings and myself and writing this EP and figuring out and collaborating for the first time. I used to be so protective of my music and it genuinely really opened my eyes to growing as an artist and as a person. Yeah, it's rad to have this much time as an artist to just really be in the same place and sit down and write a lot of music. So it's been great.