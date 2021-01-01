Johnny Marr on chances of Modest Mouse return

Johnny Marr has described Modest Mouse has "the best time of my life".

The Smiths legend has responded to the chances of him reuniting with the band - with whom he recorded 2007's 'We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank' - having spent two years in the lineup between 2006 and 2008.

After Johnny previously suggesting the group is "a chapter that’s yet to be finished" in his career, frontman Isaac Brock told NME this week: "The option’s available to him!

“I hope [it’s an unfinished chapter]. I love being in a band with Johnny; it’s f*****’ fun… "One thing I don’t think people expect because of the history – you know, The Smiths were a moody band and s**t aesthetically, so people expect poetry not comedy – but Johnny’s f*****’ hilarious. He’s one of the funniest dudes I know.”

The publication asked Johnny if he was up for re-joining the band, and he responded on social media to suggest he's not ruling it out.

He tweeted: "Food for thought. Modest Mouse was the best time of my life. Still a great record, great shows."

Back in 2018, he opened up on the possibility as he revealed there are some acts he would like to revisit from earlier in his career.

He said at the time: "Last year I did a couple of things while I was making ‘Call The Comet'.

“I did a The The comeback single, which was their first for 15 or 16 years. That was a real joy, to be playing behind Matt Johnson again.

"I never really think the door is shut on The The, and I’ve got a feeling that Modest Mouse is a chapter that’s yet to be finished. Those are the two people I’d like to work with again.”