Swizz Beatz set to lead DMX tribute at BET Awards

Swizz Beatz and Busta Rhymes are among the stars who will honour late rapper DMX with special performances at America's BET Awards this weekend.

The Party Up (Up in Here) hitmaker died in April aged 50, and he'll be feted by famous friends and fans, including Method Man and Griselda, who will share their own versions of DMX's hits, such as Ruff Ryders' Anthem and What's My Name?, as well as material from his recently-released posthumous album, Exodus.

The Wire actor Michael K. Williams is also set to appear as part of the memorial segment, which was curated by choreographer and R&B singer Fatima Robinson and Verzuz co-creator Swizz, a close friend of DMX, who oversaw the completion of Exodus.

"We look forward to celebrating DMX's indelible mark in music and pop culture," Connie Orlando, executive vice president of specials, music programming and music strategy at BET, shared in a statement obtained by Billboard.

"DMX inspired fans around the world with his signature raspy voice, the delivery of raw emotion through his lyrics and performances, and his giving spirit. We are proud to pay our respects to a hip-hop legend on our biggest stage, the BET Awards."

BET Awards bosses will also present Queen Latifah with their Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sunday ceremony.

It's not DMX's only big honour this week - he'll also be celebrated with an in memoriam tribute at Thursday's ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.