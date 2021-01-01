Britney Spears pushed to end conservatorship for years, court papers indicate

Britney Spears has been quietly trying to end her conservatorship for years after objecting to the amount of control her father Jamie Spears has over her life, according to previously-sealed court papers.

A new report in The New York Times reveals the Toxic hitmaker spoke to a court investigator in 2016, and expressed a desire to have the legal restrictions on her personal and professional life lifted.

According to the case documents, Britney claimed she was "sick of being taken advantage of" and felt she was "the one working and earning her money but everyone around her is on her payroll".

"She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her," wrote the court official, who detailed how the pop superstar declared her father and co-conservator Jamie had "too much control".

Britney went on to vent about the lack of freedom she had in her personal life, lamenting her security staff and assistant were put in charge of holding her credit card, while the conservatorship gave her dad the power to object to people she dated or befriended, and even prevented her from making changes to her home decor without prior approval.

The news emerges just a day before Britney is expected to speak out in court on Wednesday about her wishes for the future of her 13-year conservatorship, marking the first time she will address the issue directly in public.

The musician has already made clear her desire to have Jamie removed from her financial affairs in court documents filed last year, and have Jodi Montgomery named her permanent conservator.

Montgomery initially stepped in to replace Jamie in 2019 when he temporarily relinquished power due to health issues.