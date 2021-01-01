Kacey Musgraves' new beau confirms romance

Country star Kacey Musgraves' latest romance has been made Instagram official, thanks to her new man.

Writer Cole Schafer couldn't help but take to social media on Tuesday to post a black-and-white Polaroid photo of the smiling singer sitting on his lap as the couple cuddled up.

"I'm trying like hell not to write about her," he captioned the sweet shot.

Musgraves, who was tagged in the image, responded by commenting with a black heart emoji, although she has yet to post anything about Schafer on her own profile.

The Instagram snap emerges days after the musician was spotted strolling around New York City with Schafer, sparking rumours of a new relationship.

She had previously been linked to Dr. Gerald Onuoha, who is based in Nashville, Tennessee, following her 2020 divorce from fellow singer Ruston Kelly.

Musgraves split from Kelly in July last year after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

The Grammy Award-winning singer recently revealed the relationship simply "didn't work out" and since the split, she has started to re-think the entire concept of marriage.