Miley Cyrus and Elton John feature on The Metallica tribute album

Miley Cyrus and Elton John are among the stars who paid tribute to Metallica by covering their favourite Black Album songs for a new box set.

The heavy rockers' self-titled fifth studio release, commonly known as The Black Album, turns 30 this year, and to mark the occasion, they have recruited 53 artists from a wide array of genres to share their interpretations.

Among the highlights are Miley belting out Nothing Else Matters, which she performed with Elton, Yo-Yo Ma, WATT, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

R&B star Alessia Cara & The Warning, Latin rocker Juanes, Weezer, and singer Rina Sawayama each take on Enter Sandman, Americana musician Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, St. Vincent, and Sam Fender share individual covers of Sad But True, and Colombian artist J Balvin, hip-hop superproducers The Neptunes, and country singer Jon Pardi offer up their takes on Wherever I May Roam.

Other musicians involved in the special release include Phoebe Bridgers, Corey Taylor, Darius Rucker, Cage The Elephant, Portugal. The Man, Mickey Guyton, Chris Stapleton, My Morning Jacket, Imelda May, Kamasi Washington, and Rodrigo y Gabriela.

The Metallica Blacklist is set for release on 10 September, with all profits benefitting charities of each artist's choice, as well as Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation, which was founded in 2017 to give back to local communities.

In celebration of The Black Album's 30th anniversary, Metallica will also drop a remastered version of the 1991 classic, as well as a Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set.