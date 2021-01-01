Avril Lavigne recruits skater boy Tony Hawk for her TikTok debut

Avril Lavigne went all out for her TikTok debut, by recruiting the original skater boy Tony Hawk to give her a hand.

The singer decided to recreate her 2002 hit single Sk8er Boi, donning a sleeveless black T-shirt and striped necktie.

As the song went to the chorus, the camera panned to Tony, who also sported the necktie as he showed off his moves on his skateboard.

"I just posted my first @tiktok with the legendary @tonyhawk… go check it out!" Avril wrote on Instagram promoting the video.

Tony was quick to comment on the Instagram post, writing: "I was a skater man, she said 'see you later man'."

As of Tuesday night, the video had received 2.5 million likes on TikTok and over 63,200 comments.