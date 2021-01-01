Years & Years cover Lady Gaga's Edge of Glory

Years & Years are to perform a rendition of The Edge of Glory for Lady Gaga's Born This Way covers album.



Olly Alexander's version of the 2011 single will feature on Gaga's Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary special edition, due out on 25 June.



The LP will contain Gaga's original, chart-topping tunes, along with six new versions of songs by artists advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community.



Kylie Minogue already covered Marry the Night, while Orville Peck put a country music spin on the title track, Born This Way.



Olly is having a great year: he joined Elton John on stage at the 2021 BRIT Awards for a live performance of Pet Shop Boys' classic pop track It's A Sin, which is also the title of his hit British miniseries, created by Russell T Davies.



The singer is now the sole member of Years & Years after the other original band members left earlier this year.