Justin Timberlake offers fans glimpse of baby son

Justin Timberlake has given fans the first glimpse of his youngest son as part of a sweet Father's Day post.



The SexyBack hitmaker and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, quietly welcomed Phineas in July 2020, although they didn't confirm the news until January.



On Sunday, Timberlake shared the first shot of the now 11-month-old baby as he watched his dad and big brother Silas, six, play video games at home, although both kids' heads were turned away from the camera.



Alongside the rare picture of his children, the singer wrote, "Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined.



"Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments."



"Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!!!" he added.



The snap emerged days after Biel confessed she didn't intend to keep the news of her second pregnancy a secret.



"It was just Covid happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left," she recently told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast.



The couple wed in 2012.