George Michael's estate gives Lorde's Solar Power seal of approval

George Michael would have been "flattered" by the comparisons between Freedom! '90 and Lorde's new single Solar Power, according to his estate.



Devotees went wild for the Royals hitmaker's tune, Solar Power, her first original material since 2017, when it was released earlier this month, and many cited similarities between the single and Michael's song as well as Primal Scream's Loaded.



And now the late singer's relatives and bosses representing his estate have given the song their blessing.



In a statement posted to Michael's website, they wrote: "We are aware that many people are making a connection between Freedom 90 by George Michael and Solar Power by Lorde, which George would have been flattered to hear, so on behalf of one great artist to a fellow artist, we wish her every success with the single."



Lorde previously shared that Scottish rockers Primal Scream accidentally inspired Solar Power, even though she had never heard of the band or their music before.



"It's just one of those crazy things that, like, they just were the spiritual forebears of the song. I reached out to (Primal Scream singer) Bobby (Gillespie) and he was so lovely about it," she explained to Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "And he was like, 'You know, these things happen. You caught a vibe that we caught years ago.' And he gave us his blessing.



"So let the record state Loaded is 100 per cent, the original blueprint for this, but we arrived at it organically. And I'm glad we did."



Lorde's new album, also titled Solar Power, is out on 20 August.