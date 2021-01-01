Chris Brown under police investigation for battery

Chris Brown is reportedly being investigated by police over an allegation of battery.



The Loyal singer was named the suspect in the battery case after police officers responded to his home in the San Fernando Valley, California over the weekend, following a woman's allegation that he hit her.



Law enforcement sources told TMZ.com the woman claimed Brown smacked her on the back of the head so hard that it made part of her weave come out. However, the woman had no further injuries, and no arrests have been made.



Police took a battery report following the alleged incident, which may see Brown, 32, hit with a misdemeanour charge.



Brown and his representatives have yet to comment on the allegations.



It's the second time in as many months that police have been called to Brown's house - the first was in May when the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a huge birthday bash. They broke up the party in the early hours of the morning.