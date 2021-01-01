Selena Gomez: 'My past relationships were cursed'

Selena Gomez believes her past relationships were "cursed" and she's "never felt equal" to her partners.

The singer, who has previously dated stars including Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, opened up about her romantic history as she appeared on the front cover of Vogue Australia.

"I've been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships," Selena said in the accompanying interview, although she stopped short of calling out any of her past lovers. "I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed."

Selena had an on-off relationship with Justin between 2010 and 2018, before they split for good and he went on to marry model Hailey Baldwin in September of that year.

She also dated The Weeknd for around 10 months during 2017, but is currently believed to be single.

The 28-year-old star went on to reveal the meaning behind the title of her 2020 album Rare and her hugely successful make-up line Rare Beauty, explaining the word holds a special significance for how she wants to live her life.

"I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal," she said.

"I just said this is what I want to feel about myself. So it wasn't even necessarily like: 'Oh, I feel that way, let me sing it.' It was almost like: 'Actually, I need to feel that way about myself.'"

Selena also has the word Rare tattooed on her neck and said it serves as an important reminder to her.

During the interview, Selena also confirmed she has sought professional help for mental health issues in "four treatment centres" since she first shot to fame as a child.

The brunette looks stunning for her cover shoot, posing in a futuristic metallic gold shirt with tassel detail on the sleeve and a yellow collar, plus a gold skirt, both from Burberry. Her blonde locks are swept back for the snap, and she wears heavy black eyeliner and nude lipstick, plus oversized gold earrings from New York Vintage and a choker from the Burberry A/W 21 collection.