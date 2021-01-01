KSI worried friends will mock his singing on Holiday

KSI was worried about his friends mocking his singing on his new track.



The rapper has shown off his vocal skills for the first time on his single 'Holiday', and while he worked hard to improve he knows his pals will still tease him.



He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "My singing has improved, I've been working on it during lockdown so it's cool people can hear it and they'll hopefully be like, 'Jesus I didn't expect this from you.'



"But I know I'm gonna get it, especially from my mates.



"They will be like, 'Jesus I didn't know you were a p****', as a lot of my mates don't normally show emotions like that so it's something different."



The 28-year-old star has worked hard during the pandemic with singing lessons to boost his skills as a performer.



He added; "I've been having singing lessons for a while now, I've just been working on it, increasing my range and working on holding notes.



"I feel like anyone can sing, because I didn't think I'd be able to but the more I learn the more I realise that anyone can hold a note.



"It's just that people have different ranges. And I think behind closed doors people will like it and they will just play it more and more."



KSI's upcoming album 'All Over the Place' - the follow-up to last year's debut 'Dissimulation' - is set to be influenced by an amalgamation of genres.



The 'Really Love' hitmaker previously revealed: "I like music from K-Pop, even some country now and then, some rock, there's some hardcore rock.



"Obviously rap, drill, grime. All different genres, pop, I just love music.



"I wanted to level up everything, I feel with this album I've definitely done that and it's gonna blow people away.



"I like to call myself an anomaly, I'm just this fluid guy."