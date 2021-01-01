Justin and Hailey Bieber meet with French president in Paris

Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey were the guests of honour at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Monday when they met with President Emmanuel Macron.

The couple has been enjoying a break in the French city over the past few days, and it appears the Biebers landed an invite to the presidential palace, as the Sorry hitmaker shared a caption-less photo of the pair posing with Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron on Instagram.

It's unclear why Justin and Hailey were granted a meeting with the nation's leader, but the visit took place on World Music Day, which was founded in France in1982.

French TV channel BFMTV are reporting the meeting happened at the singer's request and they are said to have discussed issues relating to young people.

The singer ditched his usual casual style for the outing, dressing up in a pinstripe suit and shirt, which he paired with a pair of blue and white Nike sneakers, while Hailey showed off her figure in a tan halter neck top, which exposed her abs, and a matching midi skirt and stilettos.