Korn's Fieldy to take hiatus from the group to work on 'bad habits'

Korn's bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arviz is set to take a break from the band to sort out some "bad habits".



The musician has announced his decision to step away from the group for a while and will "take some time off to heal" but he will remain "creative to keep his mind and soul in a good place".



In a note shared with fans online, he wrote: "To all Korn fans worldwide. The past 6 years I’ve been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around me.



"It’s been suggested to me to take some time off to heal. I’m going to respect what was asked of me and take that time. Unfortunately you will not see me on stage with my band."



The bassist went on to thank his fans and bandmates for their support.



He added: "I will be working towards getting the bad habits out of my system. In the meantime I will be staying creative to keep my mind & soul in a good place. I’m thankful for all of your support, patience & understanding as we all have something that we deal with. Jonathan, Munky, Ray and Head, I love you and I don’t want to bring any tension or bad vibes to the circle."



Korn's Jonathan Davis recently revealed the band had finished working on their 14th studio album.



He said: "We just got done writing a record … the band is in different spots all over the place now, too. I’m in Bakersfield, a couple of guys are in L.A. and a couple of guys are in Nashville. It’s like an act of God to get us all together to do anything. We have to plan that all out. I’m sure there are a bazillion other bands with new music to release, too. In the meantime, let’s just go out, play live and have some fun."