Nina Simone's granddaughter blasts Kamala Harris for estate shambles

Nina Simone's granddaughter has slammed U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris for allegedly helping "take away" the jazz great's estate from her family.



ReAnna Simone Kelly initially took to Twitter on Saturday to praise singer Chloe Bailey for her sensual rendition of the late star's classic Feeling Good.



She then came across a tweet that questioned why her family would launch an official Twitter account for Nina, years after her 2003 death, and took the opportunity to vent about the whole situation.



In a series of posts, she referenced a 2013 legal battle between her mother, Lisa Simone Kelly, and California authorities, serving under then-Attorney General Harris. Lisa was eventually removed as estate administrator in a 2016 settlement agreement that alleged she had breached her fiduciary duty. The settlement named Harris as the "settling party" to the agreement.



Lisa was also forced to relinquish her rights to Nina's works, and placed under a gag order about the court fight, according to paperwork obtained by The Daily Beast.



Sharing the information with her Twitter followers, ReAnna wrote, "My family doesn't run her estate anymore. It was taken away from us & given to white people...



"Our family name was DRAGGED in the media. We get NO royalties, nothing. Wanna hold someone accountable? Ask Kamala Harris why she came for my family...



"Ask her why she separated my family. Ask her why my grandmothers estate is in SHAMBLES now. Ask her why we as her family no longer own the rights to anything... Ask her why she bullied my mother in court and my mom almost killed herself from the depression (sic)."



She continued, "Ask her why she didn't even want my mom to be able to say she was Nina Simone's daughter. Ask her why she wanted us to walk away with NOTHING."



ReAnna went on to claim she is still proud of her heritage, but is saddened not to play a part in Nina's ongoing legacy.



"My grandmother created something beautiful with her life while she was here on this earth, even through all her pain," she shared.



"I am SO PROUD of her legacy!! I am so proud to be her grandchild. But I feel separated from my legacy. As if it isn't even mine."



"It breaks my heart to know that white people are making money off of grandmas hard work and that we have had all of our rights as her family STRIPPED from us (sic)!!," she added.



ReAnna's mum subsequently took to her own social media page on Saturday to voice her support for her daughter's rant, as she remains legally forbidden from directly speaking out about the matter.



"I support her 1,000 percent. I support everything she is saying," Lisa said in a video clip. "She's speaking her truth - she's speaking the truth of our family."



The caption read: "While I may not be able to speak on certain things, those close to me who witnessed the happenings firsthand are choosing to step forward with the Truth.



"THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE. My smile is wide for freedom is at hand."



It's not presently known who is currently in charge of Nina's estate.