Jonas Brothers revamping Remember This for Olympics coverage

The Jonas Brothers are set to give their new song Remember This a special makeover for U.S. TV's coverage of the upcoming Olympic Games.

The Sucker hitmakers dropped the original tune online on Friday, but they will be tweaking the lyrics for a special In-Games version to be used during U.S. network NBCUniversal's coverage of the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

The revamped anthem will feature new words inspired by the sporting extravaganza and Team USA, which they will perform for the first time during the TV special, Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers, on 21 July, just two days before the games' opening ceremony.

Bandmates Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas previously shared a preview of Remember This during their closing medley at the Billboard Music Awards last month.

Remember This is also the name of the group's forthcoming tour, which kicks off in Las Vegas in August.