BTS' Butter earns fourth week atop U.S. pop chart

K-pop superstars BTS have scored their longest-running U.S. number one with Butter after extending their reign to four weeks on top.

The single's success beats the previous three-week run of Dynamite, which first exploded onto the Billboard Hot 100 in September.

For the third consecutive week, Butter holds off Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U, which remains at number two, and there's also no change in third place, which is occupied by Dua Lipa and DaBaby's Levitating.

Doja Cat's Kiss Me More with SZA and Justin Bieber's Peaches round out the new top five in fourth and fifth place, respectively.