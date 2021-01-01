Julia Michaels poses with armpit hair proudly on display

Julia Michaels has warned online trolls not to make comments about her appearance after posting a photo in which her armpit hair is on display.

The singer-songwriter recently took to Instagram to upload a selfie in which she is wearing a white top with spaghetti straps.

In the accompanying caption, Julia insisted she has no interest in what anybody else thinks of her choice to show off her natural body hair.

"People are always going to have something to say about you or your body," the 27-year-old wrote. "They will always try to attack you when you're feeling the most happy or the most yourself you've ever been. To that I say go eat a bag of worms. Thanks for listening and have a good day."

Julia's post was soon flooded with positive comments from her celebrity friends, with Kesha commenting, "Beauty," and Sabrina Carpenter writing, "PRETTIEST ANGEL IN THE WORLD."

The Issues hitmaker's boyfriend, JP Saxe, also shared his support.

"I have many things to say about your body. 1. perfect 2. sexy 3. perfect 4. damn 5. woah 6. (applause emoji) 7. holy wow love. 8. come cuddle," the Canadian musician added.

Julia, who is a vocal advocate of the body positivity movement, previously displayed her armpit hair when she stepped out in a strapless black Georges Chakra Couture gown at the Grammy Awards in March, as well as in the music video for her single, Lie Like This.