Olivia Rodrigo graduates from high school

Olivia Rodrigo has celebrated her graduation from high school by sharing snaps of the big day on her Instagram page.

The Drivers License star took to the social media page over the weekend to post celebratory images of herself posing in a shiny blue gown and cap, writing alongside it: "Bye high school!!!!!!!"

The first image shows Olivia flashing a peace sign to the camera, while in the second she goofs off by pulling a silly face. In another snap, a SUV can be seen with "Just Graditated (sic)!" hilariously written on the back.

Disney Channel star Luke Mullen was among the first to comment on Olivia's post, writing: "You were in high school this whole time???"

Olivia has enjoyed huge success since first finding fame in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which debuted in 2019, and topped charts worldwide with her debut single Drivers License last year. Her successful debut album Sour was released in May.

She also spoke to Billboard.com recently about how she manages to balance schoolwork with her career, telling the outlet: "I have like a month left of senior year, and I've sort of been neglecting that. Because I've been off making my album, I sort of forgot I was a high school student."