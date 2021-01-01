Megan Thee Stallion blasts DaBaby over apparent Tory Lanez support

Megan Thee Stallion has traded barbs online with fellow rapper DaBaby after he was called out for collaborating with her alleged shooter, Tory Lanez.

Lanez has pleaded not guilty to felony assault and firearms charges after allegedly firing his gun at the Savage hitmaker last summer following a dispute as they left a Hollywood Hills party together, resulting in Megan suffering bullet wounds to her feet.

She has continually vowed to see the Canadian MC punished for his alleged actions, and it appears she is ready to cut ties with anyone who continues to support Lanez, after getting into a Twitter dispute with DaBaby, who she most recently worked with for her single Cry Baby.

After he appeared on Lanez's latest song, Skat, a Twitter user made a joke about the two male artists hitting it off because of their past legal issues, which appeared to be retweeted by DaBaby on Saturday.

It quickly became a hot topic online, prompting DaBaby to blame a tech glitch for the repost, insisting he wasn't responsible for the retweet, which he branded "silly s**t", and claimed he had tried to delete once he realised what had happened.

Megan didn't believe the excuse and made her feelings clear as she suggested DaBaby was two-faced.

Without referencing him directly, she tweeted, "Support me in private and publicly do something different...these industry men are very strange. This situation ain't no damn 'beef' and I really wish people would stop down playing it (shooting) like it's some internet s**t for likes and retweets (sic)."

DaBaby took notice and responded by urging Megan not to let fools online "get the best of you," adding, "stay focused", but she fired back, revealing they had previously discussed his connections to Lanez.

"My stance hasn't changed at all YOURS has," she argued. "We already spoke abt (about) this in private and you specifically said 'that ain't even no good business move why would I promote that s**t' but now this ain't your 'beef' ? That ain't real. But you stay on ya 'business' my g (sic)."

"You ain't tweeting nothing I ain't tell dat n**ga directly," DaBaby replied. "I told him da same s**t. lol (laugh out loud) Whoever cleared it (his Skat verse) cleared it, so what. S**t still ain't enough of my bidness for MFs (motherf**kers) to be feelin some type of way bout my pretty chocolate a**. Gettin into dat don't feed my ppl (people) (sic)."

Megan decided to quit engaging in the tense back-and-forth, but her boyfriend, rapper and songwriter Pardison Fontaine, then decided to make his voice heard and attack DaBaby for his actions.

"You a clown a** n**ga doin doin clown a** s**t then tryin to back pedal ..," he posted. "n**ga that's what it is .. u don't ever gotta address her again (sic)".

DaBaby brushed off the fighting words, as Fontaine then slammed the Suge star as "corney" and fumed: "ANY N**GA THAT SHOOTS A WOMAN IS P**SY ANY N**GA THAT SIDES WITH IT ..CONDONES IT AFFILIATES THEY SELF WITH STANDS BESIDE THAT TYPE OF BEHAVIOR IS A B**CH ANY WOMAN THAT SUPPORTS IT FOR ANY REASON IS A F**KIN SAD BITTER OR CONFUSED (sic)."