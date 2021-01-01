Foo Fighters 'devastated' by stage manager's death

The Foo Fighters have been left "shocked and devastated" following the death of their longtime stage manager.

Andy Pollard passed away on Friday morning.

A cause of death has not been released, but Pollard, who had worked with the band for 12 years, will be remembered on Sunday, when Dave Grohl and his bandmates plan to dedicate their big gig at New York's Madison Square Garden to their late colleague.

A statement reads: "We are shocked and devastated by this loss. We can't imagine being onstage without Andy there by our side.

"He was not only a key member of our team but a dear friend and wonderful father. Our hearts go out to his partner Sophie Peacock, their children Arlo and Ren, and his family and loved ones."

Sunday's show will serve as the first full-capacity event at MSG for 15 months following the Covid-19 shutdown.