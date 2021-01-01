Rick Ross saves money by cutting his own grass

Hip-hop star Rick Ross insists on mowing his own grass at his sprawling Georgia mansion to save money.

The Money Dance hitmaker, who is known for rapping about his lavish spending, owns the massive Fayetteville estate boxing icon Evander Holyfield once called home, but he refuses to spend the $1 million (£708,000) annual fee to have professionals take care of his lawn.

Instead, Ross prefers to take the time to do it himself - even though it takes about five hours per session.

"When I bought the Fayetteville estate, locals would see me walk out of a restaurant and scream, 'You know Holyfield spent $1 million a year to cut the grass?'" he told Forbes magazine.

"So, I decided that I was gonna cut my own grass. And that's what I did. I went down to John Deere (manufacturing brand) and asked to see the biggest tractor, the most efficient tractor. I told them I had 200-plus acres that I wanted to keep cut, and they pointed out the right tractor. I bought it right then and there. I bought the extended attachment on the back that would cut even wider.

"Once I got it back home, I filled it up with gas," the 45-year-old continued. "I may have sat in the same spot for two hours before I got everything working, but once I got it going, I didn't stop. I cut grass for about five hours."

Ross now likes to use the time on his lawnmower to smoke and reflect on the highs and lows of his life.

"I sit there and have my cannabis rolled up, and, man, I look at the property and can appreciate my struggles and my triumphs, those rough days," he shared. "It's the smallest thing, but it keeps a smile on my face. So, you know, for anybody who doesn't cut their own grass, I would say take time out every two or three months to cut your grass because it is such a great and peaceful sensation."

Cutting his own lawn isn't the only way Ross likes to save his cash - he also prefers to fly commercial where possible, and enjoys perusing antique stores and flea markets for bargains.

"I love finding beautiful things that cost $8 or $20," he added.