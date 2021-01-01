Foo Fighters to celebrate Record Store Day with Bee Gees covers album

Dave Grohl's Bee Gees dreams have been realised - the Foo Fighters are releasing a new covers album for next month's Record Store Day as The Dee Gees.

The disco-inspired album, titled Hail Satin, will only be available in stores on 17 July.

"Introducing... the Dee Gees!!!" a band rep tweeted on Thursday. "HAIL SATIN - coming to a local record store & dance party near you July 17th!!!"

The album, recorded at the band's Studio 606, features Bee Gees classics like Night Fever, Tragedy, More Than a Woman, a cover of Andy Gibb's Shadow Dancing, as well as live studio renditions of tracks from Foo Fighter's most recent album, Medicine at Midnight.

The band performed a cover of the Bee Gees' You Should Be Dancing for British radio host Jo Whiley's Sofa Session show earlier this year, and Grohl revealed the song was a full-circle moment for him.

The rocker has never made a secret of his love for the hitmaking Gibb brothers, revealing he was such a big fan growing up, he named his first pet after the band.

"My cousins lived in Miami and so when we went to visit them in 1979 (it was at) the height of the Bee Gees disco craze (there)...," he recalled. "They lived pretty close to where the Bee Gees lived..."

Grohl and his cousins would drive all over the city hoping to glimpse their heroes, and he ended up taking a special memory home with him.

"While we were visiting our cousins, their dog had puppies and we wound up taking one of the puppies home... and we named it Bee Gee... Who's not a Bee Gees fan?" the rocker asked.

And Dave admitted he found it really easy to hit the band's famous high notes as the Foo Fighters rehearsed You Should Be Dancing.

"I have never, ever, in my life sung like that but it was the easiest song I have ever sung...," he shared. "I didn't realise that my voice (could do that)... I sing the song in, like, six minutes and I was done. I was like, 'Oh my God, I should have been singing like that for the last 25 years.'"