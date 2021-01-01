Wiz Khalifa to portray George Clinton in Neil Bogart biopic

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is stepping into the shoes of funk legend George Clinton for a long-awaited biopic about disco music mogul Neil Bogart.

The Casablanca Records boss will be the subject of the movie Spinning Gold, which has been in development for years and initially had Justin Timberlake cast as Bogart.

Supergirl actor Jeremy Jordan has since taken over the lead role, and now, Khalifa has been unveiled as the person to play Clinton - a part Samuel L. Jackson was once attached to.

Also joining the line-up is singer Tayla Parx as Donna Summer, and Ledisi as Gladys Knight, alongside Jason Derulo, who was previously tapped to portray Ronald Isley, reports Deadline.

Production on Spinning Gold, written and directed by Bogart’s son Timothy Scott Bogart, is already underway in New Jersey.

The film will chronicle the rise of Bogart's hit labels Buddha and Casablanca in the 1960s and 1970s, when his artists included Summer, Clinton's Parliament group, Knight, The Isley Brothers, Village People, KISS, and Bill Withers, among many others.