Selena Gomez once argued with step-father over revealing music video outfit

Selena Gomez had an argument with her step-father over the outfit she wore in the video for Love You Like a Love Song.

In a new video for Vogue's Life in Looks series, the popstar reflected on 15 of her stage costumes and red carpet ensembles.

Speaking about the bejewelled bustier she sported for the video back in 2011, Selena recalled that her mother's second husband, Brian Teefey, wasn't too pleased with the ensemble.

"This was fun with me and my step-dad. We got into a little bit of an argument. (There) was a lot of boobs. Oh, he's just protective - it's fine! I was 18 years old," she exclaimed. "I thought it was my time to crossover and become a popstar, whatever that was to me, then. It was really fun. It was the first time I tried to be high fashion. And you can laugh at that, because that's not high fashion. To be honest, when I was younger Taylor (Swift) inspired me a lot when it comes to wardrobe and stage outfits. And no, you're never going to see me wear that again."

During the chat, Selena also discussed the stunning crimson Prada number she sported to the 2016 American Music Awards and the sexy Versace dress she wore to the 2013 MTV VMAs.

But it was the monochromatic Louis Vuitton look that she donned for the 2016 Met Gala that remains within her "top five" looks ever.

"It was almost that simpleness (sic) with a bit of edge that made it amazing. The slip, to me, felt very '90s. The top had this leather feel to it and the boots looked so different than high heels but added that grunginess... and it was also very comfortable," the 28-year-old smiled.