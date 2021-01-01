Jean-Michel Jarre to receive top French honour

Electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre is set to be presented with France's prestigious Légion d'Honneur medal from President Emmanuel Macron.

The keyboard player will receive the nation's highest order of merit in Paris on Monday, hours before he performs as part of the Fête de la Musique that evening, held in the courtyard of The Élysée Palace.

The free event, which was created by officials at the French Ministry of Culture in 1982 and takes place on the summer solstice, will also feature fellow artists Irene Dresel, NSDOS, Cerrone, and Glitter in what is designed to be a Covid-secure environment.

In a statement about the show, which Jarre curated, he said: "I am incredibly excited and honoured to be playing in such a unique and revered location. As we celebrate an international day of music together, it is my hope that we are seeing light at the end of this tunnel."

Previous recipients of the Legion d'Honneur include Elton John and Arnold Schwarzenegger.