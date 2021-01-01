David Guetta sells catalogue of songs to Warner Music

David Guetta has sold his catalogue of songs to Warner Music for an estimated $100 million (£72.9 million).

The new deal, first reported by the Financial Times, includes the DJ's entire catalogue, which has accumulated 50 million record sales and more than 14 billion streams since the debut of his 2002 album Just a Little More Love.

The collection includes hits like When Love Takes Over, Memories, Titanium, and Turn Me On.

"This is the right time to renew my creative partnership with my trusted team at Warner Music," Guetta said in a statement.

"This deal is about having the best people around me to ensure I can keep innovating with exciting new projects, while also working my extensive catalogue and continuing to build my career."