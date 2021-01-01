NEWS KSI gets in the Holiday mood landing highest new entry of the week so far Newsdesk Share with :





The UK may be mostly grey and miserable right now, but KSI is getting into the summer mood - new post-pandemic single Holiday lands straight in as highest new entry of the week so far at Number 2 on tonight’s Official Chart First Look.



Co-written with Jake Gosling, Holiday marks the rapper’s first collaborator-free single and comes ahead of his new album All Over The Place which arrives July 16 via BMG/RBC Records.



Olivia Rodrigo looks set to hold for a fifth week at Number 1 with Good 4 U, one of three tracks from the Californian singer/songwriter riding high at the midweek stage as Traitor rests just outside the Top 10 at Number 11, followed by Favourite Crime (22).



Olivia’s smash hit Drivers License, which spent 9 weeks at Number 1 earlier this year, is the UK’s biggest single of 2021 so far. See Olivia Rodrigo’s UK chart history.



In a startling run of post-contest form, Eurovision winners Måneskin could secure a third UK Top 20 hit this week with Beggin’.



On Friday the Italian rockers who won last month’s song contest became the first Eurovision winners since Celine Dion (1988) to hit the Top 10 of the Official Singles Chart with a song that wasn’t their winning song as I Wanna Be Your Slave landed at Number 7.



While that track nudges one place higher since the weekend (6), the band’s cover of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons’ Beggin’, is now shooting up the Official Chart too, rising 56 places to Number 17 on tonight’s First Look. If its momentum continues, Måneskin will successfully secure their third UK Top 20 hit in less than a month, their winning song Zitti E Buoni peaked at Number 17 following the Rotterdam ceremony last month. See all of Maneskin’s UK chart hits to date.



Elsewhere, rising British singer Mimi Webb enjoys two midweek entries – Good Without advances one place to Number 8, while Dumb Love (21) rides just outside the Top 20.



And finally, jumps forward are on the cards for DJ Majestic & Boney M – the DJ’s rework of Rasputin is up 4 places midweek to Number 12, while Annie-Marie & Niall Horan’s Our Song is up 5 to 13.



For the final results tune in to The Official Chart with Scott Mills on BBC Radio 1 this Friday from 4pm.