Exclusive - Noel Gallagher blasts UK COVID restrictions

Noel Gallagher won’t perform in the UK “any time soon” due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The 54-year-old musician called the limitations on live music “f****** dreadful” and vowed to play in America before the UK as he believes the live music scene in the USA is more “open”.

Speaking on Matt Morgan’s Patreon podcast, he said: “Live music ain’t coming back any time soon [in the UK]”.

When asked what he thought of the restrictions and closure of businesses in the UK, Noel blasted them as “f****** dreadful”.

Meanwhile, Noel also teased a new song for his upcoming album, following the 2021 release of ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’, which topped the charts.

Calling the track a personal favourite, Noel told Morgan: “I’ve been in the studio on a bit of a roll. Bit of a run, bit of a purple patch, some mega tunes, really f****** great.”

However, no release date has been set for the record as it is still at the “writing stage”.

This comes as the documentary on Oasis’ legendary 1996 Knebworth gigs is set to be released on September 7.

Noel has described it as “f****** outrageous” and revealed it will also be released as a live album.