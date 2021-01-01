Ed Sheeran previews new single Bad Habits on TikTok

Ed Sheeran has been giving fans on TikTok a preview of his new single Bad Habits.

The track is due for release on 25 June, but Ed has been teasing the tune on the popular social media site, allowing followers to listen to a clip of the single and use it for their own videos creations.

In addition to the three-day exclusive preview, Ed also released a short video of himself playing an acoustic version of his comeback track, which is expected to feature on a new studio album.

Following the release, he'll be performing the track live for the very first time at the TikTok UEFA Euro 2020 show, alongside a number of his classic hits.

The show kicks off at 9 pm BST on 25 June and will be free to watch on TikTok.