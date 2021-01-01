Miley Cyrus' star-studded Pride Month special set for 25 June

Miley Cyrus' Pride Month special has been set for 25 June.

The pop star's TV event, which she recorded in Nashville, Tennessee earlier this month, will debut on NBC's streaming platform Peacock.

The hour-long concert will include appearances by Orville Peck, Maren Morris, and Mickey Guyton, among others, who join Cyrus in interpreting iconic songs of empowerment and unity, like Cyndi Lauper's True Colors and Dancing Queen by ABBA.

Cyrus also performs her solo hits during the special, and a medley of Madonna hits.

A trailer for Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You premiered on Thursday and features the Wrecking Ball star covering The Pretenders' I'll Stand by You, dancing with cowboy singer Peck, and performing with members of her old Nashville school cheerleading team.