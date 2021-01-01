Billie Eilish's boyfriend apologises for 'offensive' social media posts

Billie Eilish's boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce has apologised after a string of "offensive" social media posts resurfaced.



The actor took to his Instagram Stories to address the comments that he made back in 2011 and 2012, after E! News reported the star was "accused of using the N-word, as well as making offensive statements about the Asian and LGTBQ+ community."



In his post, Matthew said he was "deeply sorry" for the resurfaced comments, writing: "I want to apologise for the things that I wrote on social media in the past.



"The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are. Whether it was a lyric, a quote, or just me being dumb, it does not matter. I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context."



"It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for," he added. "I shouldn't have used this language in the first place and I won't use it again.



"I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused. I take full responsibility and continue to hold myself accountable for my actions."



His statement comes after Bad Guy star Billie came under fire for clips appearing to show her using racial slurs and mocking an Asian accent.



In the video shared on TikTok by user @lcxvy, the Lost Cause star appears to say the word "c**nk", an offensive slur referring to a person of Chinese descent.



A follow-up video sees Billie appearing to mock an Asian accent, with the star's brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell later calling her out for speaking with a "Black accent".



While fans have hit out at the singer, calling for her to be "cancelled", Billie has yet to address the controversy.