Migos deny rumours they almost signed to Kanye West's label

Migos have addressed long-running speculation they almost signed to Kanye West's GOOD Music label.



The trio have been signed to Quality Control Music since 2015, but in 2016, the Jesus Is King star claimed the band had joined his label under a management deal.



However, the partnership never happened, and speaking on the Big Boy On Demand podcast, the trio opened up about the speculation during a true or false segment.



When asked if they were supposed to sign with GOOD Music, Migos instantly answered "false".



Quavo went on to insist "it was a management deal," clarifying they were "just talking" with West and never came close to signing any paperwork.



There appears to be no hard feelings between the parties, as Migos later teamed up with West in 2017 on the leaked track Hold Tight, which also featured Young Thug, and in 2018, West had a production credit on Migos' track BBO.