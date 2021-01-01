Noel Gallagher claims 12th Number 1 album of his career with best-of
Noel Gallagher flies straight in at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart with his greatest hits album Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021), earning him an impressive 12th chart-topper across his career.
The best-of, which chronicles his post-Oasis career under Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, lands at the summit with 28,000 chart sales. 9,300 of that figure is vinyl sales, including a limited edition release for Record Store Day, which took place last Saturday.
Whispering to a life-size cut-out of his pal, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, with his Official Chart Number 1 Award in hand, Gallagher says:
“What? I’m Number 1? Again?! Thanks very much for this, I’m running out of Manc-lepiece space for these things, but it’s an absolute honour. Thank you very much.”
Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour holds at Number 2, and US rapper Polo G is new at 3 with his third album Hall Of Fame. Last week’s Number 1 album Blue Weekend by Wolf Alice slips to 4, and Garbage close out the Top 5 with No Gods No Masters, their highest charting record since 2005’s Bleed Like Me.
Comedian Bo Burnham enters at 6 with Inside (The Songs), a collection of comedic tracks that appear in his new Netflix stand-up special, while a deluxe Platinum Pleasure edition of Jessie Ware’s What’s Your Pleasure? sends the album back into the Top 10 at 7. Rap trio Migos land at 9 with their fourth collection Culture III.
Further down, Marina claims her fifth Top 20 album with Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land at 17, and Maroon 5 open at 19 with their seventh record Jordi.
Following limited edition releases from last week’s Record Store Day, Little Mix’s Confetti rebounds 11 places to Number 23, and Linkin Park’s chart-topping 2003 album Meteora re-enters at Number 30.