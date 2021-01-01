Pixie Lott postpones wedding

Pixie Lott is postponing her wedding until all her guests can attend.

The Cry Me Out singer, who has been engaged to model Oliver Cheshire since 2016, has decided to delay the big day until the Covid-19 restrictions change and the number limit on wedding guests is lifted so they can invite all their friends and family and have the ceremony they've always dreamed of.

"We've got big families, and so we want to wait until the rules are not in place where we can invite all the people that we want to (sic)," the 30-year-old explained during an appearance on That Gaby Roslin Podcast. "Obviously the rule changed to 15 people, and it's not really going to be good for us because I've already got so many bridesmaids - it goes over 15... So, we've got to wait."

The Voice Kids judge shared that they've got the venue lined up and many of the details sorted, they're just waiting for the time when there are no limits on wedding guests.

"So hopefully soon, as soon as we get the green light, we've got the place we love, we've got loads of things decided, and then we can just go full steam ahead," she said.

Pixie, who is currently working on a new album, has been dating Oliver since 2010. He proposed in November 2016 on the steps of St. Paul's Cathedral in London.