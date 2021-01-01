Demi Lovato launches sweepstakes campaign to raise funds for favourite charities

Demi Lovato has partnered with Propeller bosses again to launch a new auction and sweepstakes campaign to raise funds for the pop star's favourite charities.

The initiative will benefit organisations important to Demi, including the Human Rights Campaign, The Trevor Project, and the Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness.

In supporting the campaign, fans can win one-of-a-kind prizes, including outfits Demi has worn on tour and during television appearances.

Launching the new idea on Thursday, the singer said in a statement, "Pride is about celebrating and giving back to our community, and this year I want all of us to take action!

"With this Propeller campaign, we've made it easy for people to take meaningful action by engaging with critical legislation, advocating for trans and non-binary voices, and ultimately lifting up our community with support. I've curated some incredible prizes, but the true win for everyone will be watching the positive effects of our collective action flourish and make our community a happier, safer, and more equal place."

One of the campaign's sweepstakes and auction prizes will include a Demi-curated wellness-themed trip to Joshua Tree, California, featuring a stay at the Invisible House, where the pop star recently spent the night. The trip includes a professional photoshoot, a special gift bag with some of Demi's favourite products, and a sound bath meditation at The Integratron, the famed dome structure built on an intersection of powerful geomagnetic forces in Landers, California.

Meanwhile, Demi, who recently announced that she identified as non-binary, has also teamed up with Henry Masks to design four reusable face masks for a special 2021 Pride collaboration.

A portion of sales will benefit The Children's Hospital of Los Angeles Center for Transyouth Health and Development.