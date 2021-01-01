Saweetie: Fame is emotionally expensive

Saweetie thinks fame is "emotionally expensive".

The 27-year-old rapper has shot to international stardom over recent years and while it's helped to transform her lifestyle, Saweetie admits it's also come at a cost.

The chart-topping star - whose real name is Diamonte Harper - wrote on Twitter: "being famous is emotionally expensive. (sic)"

Although she's still to release her debut album, Saweetie has already achieved significant fame and success.

Despite this, the rapper insisted she's never allowed herself to compromise her morals en route to stardom.

She recently shared: "When you are a young woman in LA, sometimes you're put in situations that can help you financially but will take a jab at your soul, your body. I remember basically just having the opportunity to get some money, but in doing so I would have violated my morals and my values.

"I was broke but I was like, I will never do anything to disrespect myself ... no matter how desperate I get."

Although the 'My Type' hitmaker refused to reveal the specific details of the story, she explained that it proved a wider point about the value of hard work.

She said: "That's a story within itself, but I think it was a moment where I was like, it's okay. You'll eventually get what you want out of life as long as you're praying and working hard."

Saweetie recently moved into a new property and she's currently feeling very upbeat about her future, revealing she's entered a "new chapter" in her life.

She explained: "I just got a new place. I feel refreshed. I feel like it’s a new chapter. I just want to be a good person and help people while being a pretty a** b****."