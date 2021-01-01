Paris Jackson: 'My family doesn't really accept homosexuality'

Paris Jackson is "still figuring out" how to talk to her family about her sexuality.

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson recently spoke to her pal Willow Smith on Facebook's Red Table Talk about her struggles with addressing her sexual preferences with her relatives, many of whom are Jehovah's Witnesses.

"Some of my family I talk to about it openly, some of my family I don't," Paris said. "I've reached a point right now where I have love and respect for my family, their beliefs, their culture, their religion and if I'm to expect them to set that aside just so I can feel accepted, expectations lead to resentments for me.

"I'm still kind of figuring it out. My family is very religious and a lot of homosexuality is very taboo, so they don't like to talk about it, it's not really accepted."

However, Paris insisted that despite their differing opinions, she has been able to get to a point where she "respects" her family's beliefs and religion.

"As long as I'm living a life of love and being of service and honesty and I'm not hurting other people, I think I'll be alright," she smiled.

Paris, 23, has said in previous interviews that she considers herself to be part of the LGBTQ community.