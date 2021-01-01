Ed Sheeran treats fans to exclusive preview of new single 'Bad Habits'

Ed Sheeran is previewing his brand-new single 'Bad Habits'
exclusively on TikTok and its live now.
Ahead of its official release on 25 June, the Grammy Award-Winning artist is giving fans around the world the opportunity to listen to a clip of the single and use it for their own videos creations.
The 3-day exclusive TikTok preview follows Ed teasing a snippet of the song as well as releasing a short video of him playing it acoustically.
Ed will be performing the track live for the very first time at the TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 Show alongside a number of his classic hits for a global audience. Available only from Ed's TikTok channel @edsheeran, the special gig will be staged at his home ground of Portman Road, Ipswich Town from 9pm BST on Friday 25 June.
The show will be available to view again on 26th June (10am BST), 27th June (1am BST) and 9th July (8pm BST) for fans that missed the first performance.
The TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 Show is a celebration of music and football and marks TikTok’s partnership with UEFA as the home for football fans during the tournament.