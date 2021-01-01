Laura Mvula and Simon Neil release their collab What Matters

Laura Mvula and Simon Neil have released their duet 'What Matters'.



The 34-year-old singer-songwriter and the Biffy Clyro frontman's collaboration is taken from the former's upcoming album, 'Pink Noise', which follows on July 2.



The pair performed the track for the 'Laura Mvula Presents...Under A Pink Moon' live-stream back in February, and fans can now watch the performance on demand.



'Pink Noise' is an upbeat and uplifting collection of 80s disco-influenced pop trailed by singles 'Church Girl', 'Safe Passage' and 'Got Me', the latter of which recently got the Krystal Klear remix treatment.



Meanwhile, Laura recently admitted her ego was extremely bruised after she was dropped by her label.



The musician doubted whether she would release a new record after she found out she had been dropped by Sony's RCA Victor label via email in 2017.



Laura was forwarded the correspondence, which was seven lines long, but her former manager had been told in person that her five-album deal was being terminated.



And the 'Got Me' singer has admitted she found it really hard to "make sense of and to come back from".



She reflected: "I was very much aware that I wasn't charting. It's not like my albums were hitting the Top 10 and staying there.



"It was pretty intense. It was a very brief note saying that they were so grateful, but this was the end of the road. It's a hard thing to make sense of and to come back from."



The 'Green Garden' singer added that she "still feel[s] this kind of resentment. And, you know, my ego suffered a lot."



Laura has since signed to Atlantic Records.