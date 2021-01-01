Rita Ora's next music video features synchronised swimmers

Rita Ora has filmed a music video with synchronised swimmers.

The 'Hot Right Now' singer shot the promo for her upcoming single with Sigala, 'You For Me' - which her pal Charli XCX penned - in Los Angeles at a rooftop pool this week and it includes a spectacular routine by a swimming troupe.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “The track is a huge, summery, feelgood anthem and they wanted a really fun video to go with it.

“They filmed at a rooftop pool in LA on Wednesday with a team of synchronised swimmers performing a special routine.

“Everything is coming together and they are planning to release it in the next few weeks – just in time for dancefloors to reopen.”

Rita, 30, previously featured on an alternative version of Charli's song 'Doing It' from her 2014 LP 'Sucker', while the pair were joined by Cardi B and Bebe Rexha on the empowering anthem 'Girls' in 2018.

Meanwhile, as Rita prepares for her pop comeback, she is also said to be planning a collaboration with Jennifer Lopez.

The 51-year-old star and the 'Fifty Shades Freed' star recently met up in LA and insiders have revealed they discussed working on music and possibly even a movie together.

A source claimed last week: "Jennifer is a huge fan of Rita’s, and vice versa.

“They’ve long wanted to get together and finally their schedules aligned after Rita had finished filming 'The Voice' in Australia.

“J-Lo and Rita met at Soho House in LA and spent a couple of hours talking about what they could possibly do together. Nothing was off-limits and they talked about both music and films."

Rita has been inspired by the career of Jennifer, who works as an actress and musician.

The insider said: "J-Lo’s career trajectory is something that Rita very much wants to emulate.

“She started off in music like J-Lo did, before branching off into films and TV.

“There was a real sense of a mutual appreciation between the women and if they do manage to work together on a song or film, it will be incredible.”